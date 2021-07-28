Brokerages Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Cantaloupe posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 1,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,280. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $733.15 million, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

