Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $586.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.85.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.