Brokerages Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post sales of $12.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $52.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.45 million, with estimates ranging from $52.90 million to $54.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.65. 723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,957. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.15. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

