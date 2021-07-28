Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Open Lending reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Open Lending by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. 15,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,697. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

