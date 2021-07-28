Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

SIRI traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $6.49. 1,682,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,318,879. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.