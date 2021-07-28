Brokerages Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.26). Talend reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 40 North Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 22.8% in the first quarter. 40 North Management LLC now owns 3,192,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,148,000 after buying an additional 592,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after buying an additional 999,140 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth about $52,205,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth about $41,366,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLND stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.86. Talend has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

