Brokerages Set Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Target Price at $69.50

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

ACA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 158,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

