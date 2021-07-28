Brokerages Set AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) PT at $29.00

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. AssetMark Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after acquiring an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 159,852 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 185,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $10,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.