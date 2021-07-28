Brokerages Set AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) PT at $29.00

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after acquiring an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 159,852 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 185,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $10,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
Read More: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.