Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

DLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

DLO traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. 15,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,754. DLocal has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $57.00.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

