Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT at $51.70

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.25 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.65. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

