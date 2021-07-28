Brokerages Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT at $85.89

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. 21,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,882. II-VI has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. II-VI’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,732.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

