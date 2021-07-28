Brokerages Set KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Target Price at $11.60

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

KPTSF opened at $8.73 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

