Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price at $88.43

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.12. 134,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,643. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Malibu Boats by 18.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Malibu Boats by 87.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 37.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $6,313,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $2,088,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

