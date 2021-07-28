Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT at $459.17

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $459.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $630.61 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $115.87 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.