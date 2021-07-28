Brokerages Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target at $64.09

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,678,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after buying an additional 166,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. 1,693,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

