Brokerages Set Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Price Target at $0.78

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

SNDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,981,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,780,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 6.22. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 591.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

