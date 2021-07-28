Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target at $77.44

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.34.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 976.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,543,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.55.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.