Brokerages Set VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) PT at $46.17

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several research firms recently commented on VER. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of VER traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,166. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in VEREIT by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

