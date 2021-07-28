Brokerages Set Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) PT at €103.29

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.29 ($121.51).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Vinci stock traded down €1.00 ($1.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €89.01 ($104.72). 770,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s fifty day moving average is €92.28.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

