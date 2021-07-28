Brokerages Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Target Price at SEK 239.56

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 239.56.

A number of analysts have commented on VOLV.B shares. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price target on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 target price on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 target price on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

