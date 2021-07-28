Brokers Issue Forecasts for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after buying an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.