Brokers Issue Forecasts for Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

