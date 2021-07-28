Brokers Set Expectations for Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $3.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.45.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.25.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$37.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.88. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$23.55 and a one year high of C$38.00. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

