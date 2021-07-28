Brokers Set Expectations for W. P. Carey Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for W. P. Carey in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

NYSE WPC opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $122,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

