Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Cut by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $565,086,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

BAM opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

