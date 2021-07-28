Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

HOM.U opened at C$13.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.94. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.39 and a 52 week high of C$13.61. The company has a market cap of C$406.97 million and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 1,500 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,971.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,004,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,599,328.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.