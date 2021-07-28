BSW Wealth Partners Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,901 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $40,844,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.30.

MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

