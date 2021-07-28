BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

BTGOF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,260. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

