Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

BFST opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

