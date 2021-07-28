C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

