C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.94. 47,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

