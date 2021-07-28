C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $107.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other C3.ai news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 144,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $9,329,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,515,485.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock valued at $323,200,797 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in C3.ai by 40.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $52.79. 1,708,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,310. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.48.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

