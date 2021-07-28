Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Increased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 132.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 551.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 126,544 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $143.61. 10,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

