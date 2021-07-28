Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 271,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

