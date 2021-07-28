California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,830 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

