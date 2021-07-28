California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.71 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,293,000 after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 583,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 109,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.