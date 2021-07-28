California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.96 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.