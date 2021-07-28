California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Premier worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $46,533,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after purchasing an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Premier by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 334,296 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Premier by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Premier by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,824,000 after purchasing an additional 249,694 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

