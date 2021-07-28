California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 523,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of WSC opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.31. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 over the last ninety days. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

