Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Calix (NYSE:CALX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

CALX stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Calix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

