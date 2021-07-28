Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

CAC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. 28,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,272. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

CAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned about 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

