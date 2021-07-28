Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.64.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $146.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

