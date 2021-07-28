Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Campbell Soup worth $20,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.