Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.56. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$13.30, with a volume of 168,381 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$692.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.9014297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.