Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 31,582 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,478.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Abiomed worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.25.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $321.96 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.11.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

