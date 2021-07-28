Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6,450.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

