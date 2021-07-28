Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 277,324 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 252.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,324 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Imperial Oil worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $243,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMO opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

