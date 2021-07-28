Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,110.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,150 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $76.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

