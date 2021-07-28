Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $309.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $175.02 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

