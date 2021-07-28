Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1,155.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,367 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $66.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

